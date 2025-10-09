Arbaaz-Sshura name their daughter 'Sipaara': What does it mean?
What's the story
Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, welcomed a baby girl on October 5. The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce their daughter's name, Sipaara Khan. The post read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz." In the caption, Sshura wrote, "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoticon)." Let's find out what the name means.
Name significance
Meaning of the name Sipaara
The name Sipaara has different meanings in various languages. In Arabic, it means "a beautiful woman," while in Persian, it translates to "a flower." In Hindi, Sipaara refers to one of the 30 parts into which the Quran is divided, per The Indian Express.
Homecoming
Khan was spotted outside hospital with newborn
On Wednesday, Khan was also spotted carrying the newborn in his arms as he left the hospital to bring her home. He smiled at the paparazzi waiting outside as he got into his car. Sshura had been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on October 4, just a few days after they hosted an intimate baby shower with close friends and family members, including Salman Khan.
Family background
Second marriage for Khan; first for Sshura
The couple got married in a private nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home in Mumbai. The wedding, Khan's second and Sshura's first, was attended by close friends and family members. The actor-director is already a father to 22-year-old son Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to actor Malaika Arora.