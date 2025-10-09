Arbaaz-Sshura name their daughter 'Sipaara': What does it mean?

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, welcomed a baby girl on October 5. The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce their daughter's name, Sipaara Khan. The post read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz." In the caption, Sshura wrote, "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoticon)." Let's find out what the name means.

Name significance Meaning of the name Sipaara The name Sipaara has different meanings in various languages. In Arabic, it means "a beautiful woman," while in Persian, it translates to "a flower." In Hindi, Sipaara refers to one of the 30 parts into which the Quran is divided, per The Indian Express.

Homecoming Khan was spotted outside hospital with newborn On Wednesday, Khan was also spotted carrying the newborn in his arms as he left the hospital to bring her home. He smiled at the paparazzi waiting outside as he got into his car. Sshura had been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on October 4, just a few days after they hosted an intimate baby shower with close friends and family members, including Salman Khan.