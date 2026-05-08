Arbaaz Khan sells Mumbai apartment for ₹6.5 crore
What's the story
Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan has sold his 1,369 sq ft apartment in the Runwal Elegante project at Lokhandwala Complex for ₹6.5 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The sale was registered on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The apartment is situated in Tower B of the Runwal Elegante project near Infiniti Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai.
Property specifics
Runwal Elegante project offers high-rise apartments
The apartment has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces. The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹39L for the transaction. Andheri West is one of Mumbai's active residential micro-markets, attracting professionals, entrepreneurs, and members of the entertainment industry. The Runwal Elegante project offers high-rise apartments in this bustling area near Infiniti Mall.
Earlier acquisition
Earlier, Khan bought a flat in Jogeshwari
Earlier, Khan had bought a 1,243 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area for ₹2.78 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The apartment is located on the 27th floor of the Autograph Residency building on Link Road in Jogeshwari West. It was registered on February 17, 2026, with a stamp duty of over ₹16L and a registration fee of ₹30K paid.
New venture
Atul Agnihotri entered real estate development sector in January
In January 2026, Khan's brother-in-law-producer Atul Agnihotri made headlines by entering the real estate development sector. His firm, Shivansai Homemaker Infra LLP, is set to redevelop an old Bandra building in Mumbai. The 60-year-old Palimala Co-operative Housing Society Limited building will be redeveloped, with 11 members owning flats totaling 8,565 sq ft of MOFA Carpet Area. After redevelopment, they will receive over 12,400 sq ft of RERA Carpet Area.