Arbaaz Khan sells Mumbai apartment for ₹6.5 crore

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan has sold his 1,369 sq ft apartment in the Runwal Elegante project at Lokhandwala Complex for ₹6.5 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The sale was registered on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The apartment is situated in Tower B of the Runwal Elegante project near Infiniti Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Property specifics Runwal Elegante project offers high-rise apartments The apartment has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces. The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹39L for the transaction. Andheri West is one of Mumbai's active residential micro-markets, attracting professionals, entrepreneurs, and members of the entertainment industry. The Runwal Elegante project offers high-rise apartments in this bustling area near Infiniti Mall.

Earlier acquisition Earlier, Khan bought a flat in Jogeshwari Earlier, Khan had bought a 1,243 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area for ₹2.78 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The apartment is located on the 27th floor of the Autograph Residency building on Link Road in Jogeshwari West. It was registered on February 17, 2026, with a stamp duty of over ₹16L and a registration fee of ₹30K paid.

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