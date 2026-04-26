Archana-Parmeet's son loses ₹87,000 in credit card scam

Ayushmaan Sethi, son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, recently became a victim of a credit card scam. The incident was revealed in a YouTube vlog by his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi. The family initially panicked but later laughed it off, joking that Sethi is now a "regular customer" of fraudsters as he had previously lost ₹80,000 in a similar case.

Incident details Singh advised her son to cancel the transaction In the vlog, a visibly anxious Sethi revealed that his credit card was charged ₹87,000. His mother, veteran actor Singh, calmly advised him to cancel the transaction and contact the credit card company. However, Sethi explained that he was charged for an entire year under the guise of a seven-day free trial.

Incident details 'They confused me regarding the 7-day free trial' Sethi elaborated, "Someone has taken money from my credit card without my permission. They had these options for seven-day trials, promising they would charge after the seventh day. But they charged me for the entire year in one go... without asking my permission." He added, "They confused me regarding the seven-day free trial. First, they deducted a $0 transaction, which I approved. Then, after an hour, they took away ₹87,000 without my permission."

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