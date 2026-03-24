Are Rohit Saraf-Pratibha Ranta dating? Here's what we know
Entertainment
Rumors are swirling about Bollywood actors Rohit Saraf (28) and Pratibha Ranta (24) possibly dating, though neither has put a label on it yet.
The buzz started last year (2025), after they were spotted at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali bash.
Their appearance at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party sparked more buzz
Things heated up at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali bash when the two showed up in matching red-gold outfits.
Photos from the night had Ranta with her arms around Saraf, cozy selfies together, and a video of them dancing that Saraf posted online.