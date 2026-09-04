ARIA bans fully AI made songs after viral remix controversy
Entertainment
Australia's music charts just got a big update: ARIA says fully AI-made songs can't compete for chart spots anymore.
This follows a viral AI remix of Madonna's "Like a Prayer" by DJ Josh Fawaz, which hit number two before listeners learned the AI use had not been clearly disclosed.
The reveal sparked lots of talk about transparency in music.
Herd backs AI tracks, copyright debate
ARIA clarified that songs using AI are still welcome if they're substantially human made and not just pure machine work.
CEO Annabelle Herd put it simply: they want to keep things fair and honest while adapting to new tech in music.
Meanwhile, the global industry is also wrestling with how to handle copyright issues as AI keeps shaking things up.