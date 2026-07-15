Ariana Grande rekindles with ex Ricky Alvarez after recent breakup
What's the story
Pop sensation Ariana Grande is reportedly back together with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez. The news comes after her recent split from actor Ethan Slater. A source told Page Six, "Ariana has rekindled things with Ricky, but she isn't rushing back into the relationship." "She has a lot on her plate at the moment and is still incredibly busy with her tour schedule, so they're taking things one step at a time."
Relationship dynamics
'He has also made an effort to show up...'
The source revealed that Alvarez has been supportive of Grande's career.
"Ricky has remained close with Ariana's family over the years, and that's something she really appreciates," they said.
"He has also made an effort to show up and support her while she's on tour which hasn't gone unnoticed."
They are "enjoying spending time together again and seeing where things go without putting too much pressure on the relationship."
Reunion hints
Dating rumors sparked last month
The dating rumors between Grande and Alvarez started last month when they were seen dining with friends in Austin, Texas.
They also spent the Fourth of July weekend together, shopping at a Whole Foods in Boca Raton, Florida.
Grande further fueled the speculation during her Eternal Sunshine tour in New York City by changing the lyrics of Thank U, Next, a song that famously references her exes.
Past relationship
Grande and Alvarez dated from 2015 to 2016
As per the outlet, Grande and Alvarez dated briefly from 2015 to 2016.
They met when Alvarez joined the Grammy winner on her Honeymoon Tour in 2015 as a backup dancer.
Despite their breakup, the two have reportedly remained on good terms over the years.
Meanwhile, Grande's reunion with Alvarez comes after her split from Slater, her Wicked co-star.
Reportedly, the couple had broken up several months ago but remained friends.