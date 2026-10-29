'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter reveals why she left LA
What's the story
Ariel Winter, known for her role in Modern Family, has revealed that she isn't a fan of the Los Angeles (LA) lifestyle. In an interview with Page Six, she said, "I would prefer to not live in LA." "I don't really love LA...but I have all of my people there...which I think is what makes it really tough to leave." She currently divides her time between LA and Nashville after buying a $2.9 million home in College Grove in 2022.
Lifestyle shift
Why Winter chose Nashville
Winter, 28, who grew up in LA, explained her decision to move across the country.
She said, "LA is busy, and I was hoping to just get away a little and see what that change does for me. I wanted seasons and snow!"
"I also wanted to get away from paparazzi, and just live a normal life, and it gave me that!"
Family ties
'What I love so much about LA...'
Despite enjoying a quieter life in Nashville, Winter has found it difficult to be away from her loved ones.
She said, "All my family, my friends, everyone's [in LA]. I think that is what I love so much about LA - just that, not LA [itself]."
The actor described Nashville as "peaceful and calm, and normal in a way that LA isn't."
"I really would prefer to live there, probably...but my family's not there, and that's tough."
Family bond
Winter stays with 'Modern Family' co-star in LA
Winter revealed that when she visits LA, she lives with her former Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould.
"That is my brother," Winter said of Gould, who played her on-screen brother for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020.
"We are family without a doubt. I love him so much."
Career update
On her latest role in 'The Sisters Grimm'
Winter's split lifestyle has been ideal for her latest role in The Sisters Grimm, which only requires her voice.
Season 2 of the six-episode Apple TV+ series was released on October 2.
She described the project as "really, really cool" and said she has been lucky to have "incredible animated projects" with amazing characters that positively influence young people.