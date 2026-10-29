Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla to headline Goa's new music festival
What's the story
The coastal paradise of Vagator, Goa, is set to host a new music festival named HOME on December 29-30. The event will feature an impressive lineup of 32 artists, headlined by Bollywood singer Arijit Singh and global Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla. It will be Goa's first major music festival in two years.
Artist statements
'We are currently witnessing a colossal shift...'
Singh said in a statement, "Music has its own way of bringing people together and it's always special to be part of an event that celebrates music in such a way."
Aujla added, "We are currently witnessing a colossal shift in how the world perceives music coming out of India, and headlining a stage as ambitious as HOME is exciting!"
Lineup highlights
Other performers at the event
The HOME festival boasts a diverse lineup of artists, including DJ Chetas, Jasleen Royal, and KING.
Other performers include Aarzu Boys ft. Khan & Noor, Afterall (Habibi Please), Jasmin Walia, Ali Merchant, Banjaare, JXGGI, and Mxrci.
The billing also features Pro Bros, Wish, Mayur Jumani Live, Yung Raja, Aadyaa, Amare, Avneet Music, Dhyan Live, Rohan Mukati, HRX, Nitish Wadhwa, PRFCT & Dark, Sazi, and Techtronix.