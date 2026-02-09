Arijit Singh performs at Anoushka Shankar's concert; fans go gaga

Renowned singer Arijit Singh made a triumphant return to the stage in Kolkata on Sunday, just days after announcing his retirement from playback singing. The performance at the Netaji Indoor Stadium was an emotional affair, with fans showering him with applause and cheers. Singh shared the stage with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and celebrated percussionist Bickram Ghosh, delivering a performance that left audiences spellbound.

Performance details 'Nervous' Singh opened up about his creative sessions with Shankar Singh's first performance after his retirement announcement was an emotional affair. He reportedly admitted to feeling nervous as he took the stage with Shankar. The trio delivered a powerful rendition of Maya Bhora Raati, a Bengali composition originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by Pandit Ravi Shankar. Singh also discussed his creative sessions with Shankar and their collaborative music-making moments.

Retirement announcement Singh announced his retirement from playback singing last week On January 27, Singh announced his decision to stop taking on new assignments as a playback vocalist. In a heartfelt message on Instagram, he thanked listeners for their unwavering support over the years and called the journey "wonderful." The singer explained that this was not an impulsive decision but rather one born out of deep contemplation.

