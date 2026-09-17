Arijit Singh recorded 'Ramayana' song in nearly 200 takes
What's the story
The upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is a two-part adaptation, with the first installment set to hit theaters in November 2026, and the second installment planned for Diwali 2027. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers released a grand song titled Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Now, it has come to light that Singh recorded nearly 200 takes for the song!
Dedication
'He kept exploring the emotion with every take'
A source told Pinkvilla that Singh was "completely immersed in the devotion of Jai Jai Ram while recording it, resulting in nearly 200 takes."
"He kept exploring the emotion with every take and was so lost in the feeling that he simply didn't want it to end."
"Eventually, he stopped thinking about the technicalities and surrendered to the emotion of the song."
Song details
More about 'Ramayana' and 'Jai Jai Ram'
The song Jai Jai Ram is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Dr. Kumar Vishwas.
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.
Apart from Kapoor, Ramayana also stars Yash as King Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.
The film also features actors such as Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.