Arijit Singh returns from retirement for 'Awarapan 2'?
What's the story
Arijit Singh, the celebrated playback singer, is reportedly making a comeback from his self-imposed retirement from Bollywood music to lend his voice to Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2. The news was reported by Pinkvilla, which also revealed that the song is composed by Amaal Malik and penned by Rashmi Virag. It will be released on Tuesday across all streaming platforms.
Song details
Here's what the source revealed
A source told Pinkvilla, "Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself."
"With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit's world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh."
Long-standing collaboration
Singh, Vishesh Films's long-standing collaboration
The source further revealed, "The relationship between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films is woven into the fabric of Hindi cinema's last 15 years."
"It was Vishesh Films that first placed faith in Arijit Singh, giving him Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2, the collaboration that introduced a generation to a voice it would carry with it for years."
Past hits
Past successful collaborations
The source added that this collaboration is not a one-time association but an ongoing creative relationship that has produced some of the most enduring songs in Hindi cinema.
Some of their past successful collaborations include Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Muskurane from CityLights, the Khamoshiyan title track, the Hamari Adhuri Kahani title track, and Pal from Jalebi.
Film details
About 'Awarapan 2'
Apart from the music, Awarapan 2 is also creating buzz for its star-studded cast. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, among others.
It also features Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kholi, and Atul Kumar.
The film is produced by Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films and will hit theaters on August 14.