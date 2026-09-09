Arijit Singh promises to watch 'BB 20' for this contestant
What's the story
Singer Arijit Singh has promised to watch Bigg Boss this season. The reason? His friend and Fame Gurukul co-contestant Qazi Touqeer Khan is one of the participants. On his personal X account, Singh said, "I will watch BIGG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar (sic)."
Shared history
A friendship that began on 'Fame Gurukul'
Singh and Khan first met during Fame Gurukul, a popular music reality show. While Khan emerged as the winner, Singh was the runner-up.
Their bond has grown stronger since then, with Singh even visiting Khan in his hometown.
On the work front, Singh is now focusing on independent projects after announcing his retirement from playback singing.
Reality show comeback
Khan's return to reality television after 17 years
Khan, who won the first season of Fame Gurukul with Ruprekha Banerjee, is making a comeback to reality television after 17 years.
His last appearance was on Sarkar Ki Duniya in 2009.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the latest season of Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.