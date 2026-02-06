Arijit Singh collaborates with Iulia Vantur on new song
What's the story
Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh, who recently announced his decision to quit playback singing, has collaborated with Iulia Vantur for a new song titled Tere Sang. The track is part of the upcoming English short film Echoes of Us and will be released on Saturday. The film also marks Vantur's acting debut.
Release details
Deepak Tijori stars in the short film
The song will be released by Salman Khan Films Music, with Sony Music India handling the music distribution. The announcement on Friday was made on social media by Salman Khan's music banner, which shared a snippet of the film featuring Vantur and actor Deepak Tijori. "Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur come together to bring you the unspoken promises of love. #TereSang from #EchoesOfUs Out Tomorrow!" read the post.
Film details
'Echoes of Us' and Vantur's acting debut
Echoes of Us, directed by Joe Rajan, features veteran actor Tijori and Spanish actor Alessandra Whelan Merediz alongside Vantur. The film was announced last year. Vantur, who is also known for her singing career, has previously lent her voice to songs like Himesh Reshammiya's Every Night and Day and Lag Jaa Gale in Salman Khan's film Sikandar.