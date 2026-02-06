Arijit Singh collaborates with Iulia Vantur on new song

Release details

Deepak Tijori stars in the short film

The song will be released by Salman Khan Films Music, with Sony Music India handling the music distribution. The announcement on Friday was made on social media by Salman Khan's music banner, which shared a snippet of the film featuring Vantur and actor Deepak Tijori. "Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur come together to bring you the unspoken promises of love. #TereSang from #EchoesOfUs Out Tomorrow!" read the post.