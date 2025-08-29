Arjun Das's 'Bomb' to explode in theaters on September 12 Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Get ready for Bomb, a new Tamil rural drama starring Arjun Das (from Kaithi), hitting theaters on September 12.

Directed by Vishal Venkat, the film brings together talents like Kaali Venkat, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Nassar, and Abhirami.

Expect a story that mixes family vibes with some real emotional punch.