Arjun Das's 'Bomb' to explode in theaters on September 12
Get ready for Bomb, a new Tamil rural drama starring Arjun Das (from Kaithi), hitting theaters on September 12.
Directed by Vishal Venkat, the film brings together talents like Kaali Venkat, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Nassar, and Abhirami.
Expect a story that mixes family vibes with some real emotional punch.
Crew details and upcoming projects of Arjun Das
Bomb's crew includes composer D Imman and cinematographer Rajkumar PM, with a screenplay crafted by Venkat alongside Manikandan Mathavan and Abishek Sabarigirison.
If you're an Arjun Das fan, mark your calendar again—he's also in OG, a Telugu gangster flick with Pawan Kalyan coming out September 25.