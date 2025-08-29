'Baaghi 4' trailer to be launched on 'Bigg Boss 19'
What's the story
The highly-awaited trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 4 is set to premiere on Bigg Boss 19. For the first time, a film's trailer will be exclusively showcased within the popular reality show. Host Salman Khan will launch the trailer alongside Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. Contestants inside the Bigg Boss house will get the very first look at this action-packed preview before the trailer officially releases online on Sunday.
Film details
More about 'Baaghi 4'
Baaghi 4 is a significant project for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as it is their first R-rated film. The story and screenplay have been written by Nadiadwala, with A Harsha directing the film. The fourth installment of the franchise promises to be four times more intense than its predecessors, with high-octane action sequences, explosive drama, and a fierce battle.
Trailer insights
Trailer will showcase intense face-off between Shroff, Dutt
The Baaghi 4 trailer will delve into the intense face-off between Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. A source told Pinkvilla, "After the family-friendly action in the first three parts, the fourth Baaghi film takes the R-rated route, as A Harsha has left no stone unturned to design an uncompromised R-rated action film like the ones made in the West." The film is set to hit theaters on September 5.