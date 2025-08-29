'Baaghi 4' trailer to be launched on 'Bigg Boss 19'

Baaghi 4 is a significant project for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as it is their first R-rated film. The story and screenplay have been written by Nadiadwala, with A Harsha directing the film. The fourth installment of the franchise promises to be four times more intense than its predecessors, with high-octane action sequences, explosive drama, and a fierce battle.

Trailer insights

Trailer will showcase intense face-off between Shroff, Dutt

The Baaghi 4 trailer will delve into the intense face-off between Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. A source told Pinkvilla, "After the family-friendly action in the first three parts, the fourth Baaghi film takes the R-rated route, as A Harsha has left no stone unturned to design an uncompromised R-rated action film like the ones made in the West." The film is set to hit theaters on September 5.