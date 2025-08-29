'Tehran': Why were Manushi's scenes cut? Director explains

Manushi Chhillar 's limited presence in John Abraham -led Tehran has sparked curiosity among viewers. The film, which premiered directly on OTT after a long break, is known for its minimal dialogue and strong visual storytelling. Now, director Arun Gopalan has explained the reason behind this decision. He told Firstpost that it was not a deliberate choice to limit her role but rather an outcome of editing decisions made during post-production.

Editing choices Chhillar had multiple scenes in the original cut Gopalan revealed that Tehran was originally a two-and-a-half-hour film with multiple scenes featuring Chhillar. However, during the editing process, the team had to make difficult decisions to keep the narrative sharp and fast-paced. "We had a lot of scenes with her, but in the process of keeping the film crisp, we had to cut down," Gopalan said.

Character depth Her character was to go through different stages of illness Gopalan explained, "In fact, there were scenes which were written for her where she was going through illness." "There was a scene where there was a certain bonding between Vijay and her, so that relationship was beautiful." "In the process of keeping the film crisp, we had to cut on her part."