John Abraham's 'Tehran' becomes a rare dual-OTT release

John Abraham 's latest film, Tehran , has been making headlines since its direct-to-digital premiere on ZEE5 earlier this month. The movie, which skipped theaters and went straight to small screens on August 14, is now also available on Netflix . This not only makes Tehran a rare project that has been picked up by two different streamers, but it'll also help the movie reach a larger number of viewers.

Film details Plot of 'Tehran' Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran draws inspiration from the 2012 assassination attempt on Israeli diplomats in Delhi. Abraham stars as ACP Rajeev Kumar, a Special Cell officer probing a deadly bombing in the city. His pursuit of the truth leads him from Delhi to Iran, where he is drawn into high-stakes political conspiracies and peril. The movie also features Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar as part of the cast.

Actor's perspective Disappointment over not getting a theatrical release In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abraham expressed his disappointment over Tehran not getting a theatrical release. He said, "It's very disheartening... but it breaks your heart, especially for an actor who always wants to be seen on the big screen." "Theaters were a little wary of picking up a film that had Iran and Israel in it."