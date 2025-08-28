'Mirai' trailer out: Teja Sajja turns charismatic super fighter

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Telugu superhero film Mirai was unveiled on Thursday. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the movie is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and will hit theaters on September 12. The film's story revolves around a young man who unknowingly has a larger purpose to fulfill - protecting humanity from an evil force known as Black Sword.

Trailer highlights Trailer showcases transformation of an underdog into a superhero The trailer of Mirai introduces Sajja as an underdog who undergoes a dramatic transformation into the "Super Yodha." The film's antagonist, played by Manoj Manchu, is also introduced in the trailer. The story takes a mythological turn when Lord Sri Ram descends to help Sajja defeat Black Sword. Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram play pivotal roles and add intrigue to the plot.

Multilingual release 'Mirai' to be released in 8 languages Mirai is a high-concept pan-Indian action-adventure film that combines mythology and superhero elements. It will be released in 2D and 3D formats across eight languages. The film's Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions will be distributed by Dharma Productions, Hombale Films, AGS Cinemas, and Gokulam Movies, respectively.