Next Article
'Single Pasanga' to feature TR as guest judge this weekend
Single Pasanga is shaking things up this weekend with a special "Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran" round, and Kollywood legend T. Rajendar is stepping in as guest judge.
Contestants will take on fun challenges—earning daily wages and creating unique gifts for their partners—so expect plenty of music, dance, and entertainment.
Nostalgia meets modernity in this special episode
Rajendar, famous for his hit films from the 1980s and for launching stars like Amala and Mumtaj, brings serious nostalgia to the show.
Finalist pairs like Suresh-Fouzee and Tamilarasan-Keerthika have already wowed viewers with their chemistry, so this episode promises a creative mix of old-school charm and fresh performances.