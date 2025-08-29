Kate Winslet's directorial debut 'Goodbye June': Cast, crew, plot summary

Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet is gearing up for her directorial debut with the upcoming film Goodbye June. The holiday drama, written by her son Joe Andres, will be released in select theaters on December 12 and streamed on Netflix from December 24. The film, which got its first images recently, revolves around a family dealing with their mother's health crisis just before Christmas, forcing them to confront complicated family dynamics.

Cast details Cast and crew of 'Goodbye June' Goodbye June boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Winslet, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren. The film also stars Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, and Raza Jaffrey. Mirren plays the titular role of June in this holiday drama. Winslet plays one of June's children. The film is produced by Winslet and Kate Solomon in association with Working Title as executive producers.

Director's perspective Winslet on her directorial debut In an interview with Deadline, Winslet shared her excitement about directing Goodbye June. She said, "I think it just feels great to have directed my first film in the 50th year of my life as a woman." "I said that I want us to really feel like we've done this. I want to direct it. And then that was it," she said about her decision to direct the film written by her son.