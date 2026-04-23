Arjun praises Singh's team-first dedication and respect on 'Dhurandhar' set
Entertainment
Sara Arjun recently shared what it was like working with Ranveer Singh on their film Dhurandhar.
She really admired how dedicated he was and how he treated everyone—from crew to spot boys with genuine respect.
According to her, Ranveer always puts the team's success above his own spotlight.
Arjun credits 'Dhurandhar' script and cast
Sara credits the film's strong script and talented cast for its success, saying the clear writing gave everyone confidence.
She also opened up about her acting process—she focuses on understanding her character's emotions rather than just pulling from personal experience.
And a sweet shoutout: she thanked her dad for teaching her to see acting as a "sacred art."