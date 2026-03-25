Arjun Rampal to headline Hansal Mehta-Robbie Grewal's 'Billionaire'

Actor's statement

'The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world'

Rampal, who was recently seen in Dhurandhar 2, said he is excited about the role. He said in a statement, "Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you've got." "The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world, getting to know the character better, and really gearing up for something will be a very rewarding journey."