Arjun Rampal to headline Hansal Mehta-Robbie Grewal's 'Billionaire'
What's the story
Amazon MX Player has announced its upcoming original series, Billionaire, featuring actor Arjun Rampal in the lead role. The show is being helmed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal. Penned by Shantanu Sagara and Anubhav Chopra, the series will be produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture. The story follows a powerful business tycoon who builds an empire through ambition and influence.
Actor's statement
'The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world'
Rampal, who was recently seen in Dhurandhar 2, said he is excited about the role. He said in a statement, "Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you've got." "The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world, getting to know the character better, and really gearing up for something will be a very rewarding journey."
Series details
'Billionaire' to stream for free
Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, described Billionaire as a story about power, ambition, and the price of success. He said in a statement, "Unveiling the series at the Amazon Ads event marks a significant milestone for us, setting the tone for the next phase of our originals journey." The series will stream for free on Amazon MX Player across various devices.