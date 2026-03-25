'Dhurandhar 2' auto-driver can't afford to watch his own scene
What's the story
Despite the box office success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, a viral video has surfaced featuring an auto-rickshaw driver who appears briefly in the film's final scene. The driver confessed to not having watched the Ranveer Singh-led movie yet due to its ticket price. "The tickets are around ₹500...so I haven't been able to watch it yet," he said in an interaction with a reporter.
Family's wish unfulfilled
'₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month'
When asked if his children were eager to see the film because he was in it, the driver explained why they hadn't gone. "Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total." "₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn't take them. I told them we will wait a bit and watch it later." His straightforward answer resonated with many online users.
Film's success
About 'Dhurandhar 2'
In an emotional scene, Singh's character returns to his hometown after years of serving the country as a spy in Pakistan. The auto he took was driven by the said auto driver. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Dhar and featuring Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has been ruling the box office since its release on March 19. The film has reportedly crossed ₹600cr net in India and is nearing the ₹1,000cr mark gross worldwide.