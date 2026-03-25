'Dhurandhar 2' auto-driver can't afford to watch his own scene

Family's wish unfulfilled

'₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month'

When asked if his children were eager to see the film because he was in it, the driver explained why they hadn't gone. "Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total." "₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn't take them. I told them we will wait a bit and watch it later." His straightforward answer resonated with many online users.