Arjun Rampal to star in Hansal Mehta's new series 'Billionaire'
Entertainment
Arjun Rampal is back in the spotlight after his praised role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and now he's taking the lead in Billionaire, a new series directed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal.
The show will soon drop on MX Player, with its script crafted by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara.
Release date and plot of the show
The series dives into the world of a business tycoon navigating ambition and power in a rapidly changing India.
Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, Billionaire promises an intense story about how far power can go before it all unravels.
Rampal is reportedly going all-in for this role, so expectations are high for another standout performance.