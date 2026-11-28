Arjun Sarja to direct film inspired by 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
Actor-director Arjun Sarja's upcoming pan-Indian film, #ActionKing175 (tentative title), inspired by Operation Sindoor, has officially begun production. The project was launched with a ceremonial pooja at the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya. This marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema as it's reportedly the first film to have its inaugural puja at this sacred site.
Vision
Film to be made in 9 languages
The film is produced by Anup Mohan under Presidential Movies International and written by retired Indian Army officer Major Vijay Bhargav.
Sarja and Mohan's shared vision for this project is to create a movie that goes beyond conventional commercial cinema, serving as a tribute to the entire nation, reported IANS.
The story will be told with the magnitude it deserves while keeping its emotional core at the forefront.
Storyline
Story inspired by Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor
The film will delve into a significant chapter of India's recent history, inspired by the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
The makers have committed to approaching this sensitive subject with conviction and a strong sense of national responsibility.
The official title is yet to be revealed.
The shooting is expected to begin in the coming months, with a planned theatrical release on August 15, 2027, coinciding with India's 81st Independence Day.