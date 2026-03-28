Arjun says Khatter clip is Google AI ad in interview
Entertainment
That fun video of Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter making the rounds? Turns out, it's not a sneak peek at a new movie. They're actually teaming up for a Google AI ad.
Sara cleared things up herself in an interview, saying they're helping promote the latest in artificial intelligence.
Khatter Arjun Akhtar project updates
Ishaan was last seen in Homebound, a film about friendship and chasing dreams through tough times.
Meanwhile, Sara is starring in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
There's also buzz around Zoya Akhtar's upcoming project The Perfect Match - The Search Begins, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, definitely one to keep an eye on!