'Ramayana': Armaan Malik reacts to 'Mangal Rang' controversy

Malik said, "When collaborating with someone like Rahman sir, you just completely surrender to his musical vision."

"I went into the studio with absolute trust, rather than letting external opinions or internet debates weigh me down."

The singer added that while audience reactions are unpredictable, the sincerity of performance is what matters most.

"You can never predict how the public will react, but you can control your own honesty and dedication to the art," he said.