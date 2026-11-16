'Ramayana': Armaan Malik reacts to 'Mangal Rang' controversy
What's the story
Singer Armaan Malik, who lent his voice to the Kannada version of the wedding song Mangal Rang from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has defended the track against online criticism. The Hindi version of the song faced backlash for its qawwali-style beats and Sufi-inspired arrangement. In an interview with PTI, Malik emphasized that he approached the recording with complete faith in composer AR Rahman's musical vision.
Recording process
'You can never predict public reaction'
Malik said, "When collaborating with someone like Rahman sir, you just completely surrender to his musical vision."
"I went into the studio with absolute trust, rather than letting external opinions or internet debates weigh me down."
The singer added that while audience reactions are unpredictable, the sincerity of performance is what matters most.
"You can never predict how the public will react, but you can control your own honesty and dedication to the art," he said.
Composer praise
Rahman, Hans Zimmer make perfect team for 'Ramayana': Malik
Malik also lauded the collaboration of Rahman and Hans Zimmer on Ramayana's soundtrack.
"I believe there is absolutely no better duo than AR Rahman sir and Hans Zimmer to capture the musical DNA of Ramayana," he said.
"They have given it the exact larger-than-life cinematic glory that a project of this scale truly deserves."
Despite not interacting with Zimmer directly, Malik appreciated the musical treatment given to the film.
Authenticity emphasis
Malik wanted to convey Rama's devotion through song
Malik explained his approach to recording Managala Sangama, saying he wanted to convey Rama's composure and devotion without showcasing vocal prowess.
"My entire focus was on internalizing the ultimate grace, patience, and serenity that he represents. Instead of doing too much vocally, I consciously stripped everything back," he explained.
"Even when hitting the higher notes, the goal was never to sound overpowering but to maintain a pure, grounded sense of peace."
Unexpected project
When Malik discovered 'Ramayana' connection during recording
Interestingly, Malik revealed he was unaware that the Kannada track was for Ramayana when he first got the call.
"I received a last-minute call from Rahman Sir's team to record a Kannada track, and at that point, I had absolutely no idea it was for Ramayana," he recalled.
"It was only during the recording session that I realized the magnitude of what I was singing for," he recalled.
Director reunion
Reunion with Tiwari after 15 years
Ramayana also marks Malik's reunion with director Tiwari, with whom he previously worked on the 2011 family comedy Chillar Party.
"I've always deeply admired Nitesh sir's storytelling and the absolute care he takes in bringing complex emotions to life on screen. To reunite on this specific canvas is a huge milestone for me," he said.
The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, was released theatrically on November 5, 2026.
Its second installment will release on Diwali 2028.