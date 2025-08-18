Armaan Malik, wives summoned in bigamy case
Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik, along with his wives Payal and Kritika, has been summoned by a Patiala court after a petition accused him of bigamy and hurting religious sentiments.
The case will be heard on September 2, 2024.
Legal complications and recent developments
The petition claims Malik has four marriages—against the Hindu Marriage Act's rule of one spouse at a time.
If only Payal is recognized as his legal wife, Kritika's marriage could be void but she might still get maintenance if fraud is proven.
Children from both marriages remain legitimate and can inherit property equally.
The controversy grew after a video showed Payal dressed as Goddess Kali; following outrage and an apology, the couple visited temples for penance while the family announced a pregnancy during the ongoing legal drama, which was later clarified to be Payal's.