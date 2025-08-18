Armaan Malik, wives summoned in bigamy case

Legal complications and recent developments

The petition claims Malik has four marriages—against the Hindu Marriage Act's rule of one spouse at a time.

If only Payal is recognized as his legal wife, Kritika's marriage could be void but she might still get maintenance if fraud is proven.

Children from both marriages remain legitimate and can inherit property equally.

The controversy grew after a video showed Payal dressed as Goddess Kali; following outrage and an apology, the couple visited temples for penance while the family announced a pregnancy during the ongoing legal drama, which was later clarified to be Payal's.