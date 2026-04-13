Arora joins 'O Humnava Tum Dena Saath Mera' as Dubeyji
Sumit Arora has joined the cast of O Humnava Tum Dena Saath Mera as Dubeyji, a spiritual and upbeat personal assistant to Shabbir Ahluwalia's character.
Known as DJ outside the office, Dubeyji brings a fun, positive vibe and some much-needed comic relief to the story.
Arora praises Ahluwalia on screen chemistry
Dubeyji isn't just comic relief: he plays a key role in connecting both family and workplace relationships, especially with Rakshit.
Arora shared "It's always fun working with Shabbir ji and the team again. We had already built a strong bond while doing show earlier. So when we met again, we were genuinely happy. There's a natural comfort, and we enjoy working together on set." and "I have a very good bond with Shabbir ji—both off-screen and on-screen."
His real-life friendship with Ahluwalia (from their earlier show together) makes their scenes feel even more natural.
Off set, Arora keeps things balanced by attending acting workshops and meditating for personal growth.