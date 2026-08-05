Arora receives Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition at private ceremony

Priced at ₹17.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the Roxx Star Edition stands out with its gloss-black grille, black alloy wheels, and Star Edition badge on the C-pillar.

You can get it in cool colors like Citrine Yellow, Tango Red, Everest White, or Stealth Black.

Inside, it features an all-black cabin with leatherette seats and suede inserts for an upgraded vibe.

Under the hood, you still get to choose between 2.0-liter gasoline and 2.2-liter diesel engines, with the petrol engine offered only with an automatic transmission and the diesel with manual or automatic gearboxes, but it's only available in rear-wheel drive, plus you get dual 10.25-inch screens and a panoramic sunroof for that premium feel.