Arrest in cyberharassment of Kumar's daughter Nitara announced in Mumbai
Entertainment
A suspect has been arrested for cyberharassing Akshay Kumar's 13-year-old daughter Nitara during an online game last year.
The stranger reportedly asked her for nude photos, but Nitara immediately told her parents, who went straight to the police.
News of the arrest was shared April 24 at a cyber safety event in Mumbai.
Police and Kumar urge parental vigilance
At the event, police officials stressed how important it is to be cautious online.
Akshay Kumar, who has been vocal about internet safety, has urged parents to keep an eye on their children's digital lives.
The case is a reminder that quick action can help protect young people from online threats, and the investigation appears to be ongoing.