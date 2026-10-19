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Home / News / Entertainment News / Tiger Shroff firing: 3 accused arrested in Kota
Tiger Shroff firing: 3 accused arrested in Kota
Tiger Shroff was attacked on Sunday

Tiger Shroff firing: 3 accused arrested in Kota

By Isha Sharma
Oct 19, 2026
12:00 pm
What's the story

Three shooters allegedly involved in the recent assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were arrested at Rajasthan's Kota railway station. The accused, two from Haryana and one from Maharashtra, are believed to be linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They were reportedly trying to escape after allegedly firing at Shroff on Sunday evening, October 18, in Juhu, Mumbai.

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Police share details of the accused

Attack planning

Assailants meticulously planned attack on Shroff

The assailants had meticulously planned the attack on Shroff by closely observing his weekly routine.

They were aware that the actor frequently visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays and tracked his movements to time their assault when he was leaving the venue in his car, per ANI.

After firing at Shroff, they reportedly followed a pre-planned escape route via SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri.

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Escape route

Shooters abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station

The shooters abandoned their motorcycle near the Andheri West railway station and boarded a train to Borivali.

Preliminary intelligence suggested that the suspects later crossed the Maharashtra border and entered neighboring Gujarat to evade law enforcement, ANI reported.

While Shroff was unharmed in the attack, his driver was injured and is receiving treatment.

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Gang involvement

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for attack

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting incident.

Two alleged operatives, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, took to social media to announce their involvement in the attack.

They also issued a threat to members of the Mumbai film industry who work with actor Salman Khan or do not heed their warnings.

However, Mumbai Police have yet to officially confirm the gang's involvement in this case.

Ongoing probe

Mumbai Police form 15 teams to trace attackers

In the wake of the shooting incident, Mumbai Police have launched a massive investigation, forming 15 teams to trace the attackers.

They are currently examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence from the crime scene.

The police also recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants near Andheri railway station and are using this evidence to track their movements post-attack.

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