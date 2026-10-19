Tiger Shroff firing: 3 accused arrested in Kota
What's the story
Three shooters allegedly involved in the recent assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were arrested at Rajasthan's Kota railway station. The accused, two from Haryana and one from Maharashtra, are believed to be linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They were reportedly trying to escape after allegedly firing at Shroff on Sunday evening, October 18, in Juhu, Mumbai.
Twitter Post
Police share details of the accused
Accused in the Tiger Shroff Firing Case:— IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2026
1. A juvenile.
2. Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, son of Ramu Mahto, a Kurmi, age 22, resident of Piprai, District Begusarai, Bihar. Currently living in Gill Barli, near Urdu School, Andheri West, Mumbai. He is a Rapido rider.
3. Rehan, son… pic.twitter.com/2kdH8eT9Iy
Attack planning
Assailants meticulously planned attack on Shroff
The assailants had meticulously planned the attack on Shroff by closely observing his weekly routine.
They were aware that the actor frequently visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays and tracked his movements to time their assault when he was leaving the venue in his car, per ANI.
After firing at Shroff, they reportedly followed a pre-planned escape route via SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri.
Escape route
Shooters abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station
The shooters abandoned their motorcycle near the Andheri West railway station and boarded a train to Borivali.
Preliminary intelligence suggested that the suspects later crossed the Maharashtra border and entered neighboring Gujarat to evade law enforcement, ANI reported.
While Shroff was unharmed in the attack, his driver was injured and is receiving treatment.
Gang involvement
Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for attack
The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting incident.
Two alleged operatives, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, took to social media to announce their involvement in the attack.
They also issued a threat to members of the Mumbai film industry who work with actor Salman Khan or do not heed their warnings.
However, Mumbai Police have yet to officially confirm the gang's involvement in this case.
Ongoing probe
Mumbai Police form 15 teams to trace attackers
In the wake of the shooting incident, Mumbai Police have launched a massive investigation, forming 15 teams to trace the attackers.
They are currently examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence from the crime scene.
The police also recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants near Andheri railway station and are using this evidence to track their movements post-attack.