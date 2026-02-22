Arshad Warsi confirms 'Asur 3' is happening
Arshad Warsi just confirmed that Asur Season 3 is finally happening, with the team currently working on shooting dates.
He shared, "At the moment, they are figuring out the dates. But yes, that's my next," and added he hasn't read the script yet but knows it's moving forward.
What to expect from Season 3
This season, Warsi returns as forensic expert DJ in a darker role, teaming up with Barun Sobti's Nikhil Nair to chase a serial killer across states.
Expect more of that signature mix of mythology, forensics, and psychology.
Familiar faces like Gaurav Arora and Anupriya Goenka are expected to return.
Delays and changes in production
Season 3 faced delays because of extra time spent on script research. Plus, director Oni Sen has left due to scheduling issues.
Despite these bumps, Asur remains a fan favorite thanks to its unique blend of crime and mythology.