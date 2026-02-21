Arshad Warsi confirms he's joining Akshay Kumar again
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi has confirmed he's joining forces with Akshay Kumar in what some reports say could be Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.
In a recent interview, Warsi shared, "We are doing another film together... Badi mazeydaar filmhai," hinting at something fun in the works.
Warsi said, "Let's see. It will be announced now."
'Golmaal 5' is on the cards
This is big for Bollywood fans—Warsi and Kumar just worked together on Jolly LLB 3, and they have been linked to the Golmaal franchise.
Plus, with Ajay Devgn returning and Kumar rumored as the villain, it looks like a wild ride is ahead for one of India's favorite comedy series.