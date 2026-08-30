Why nepotism in Bollywood doesn't 'bother' Arshad Warsi
What's the story
The nepotism debate in Bollywood has been a hot topic for quite some time now, with star kids often facing online trolling and backlash. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, actor Arshad Warsi weighed in on the issue. He credited actor Kangana Ranaut for bringing the topic into the spotlight and said he had no problems with it.
Actor's perspective
Warsi on nepotism debate
Warsi said, "Nepotism was not the topic when I came into the industry. That was not there at all."
He added, "This is, I think, Kangana (Ranaut) is the one who came out with this idea and then it got big, and everyone started talking about it."
"Yes, it is there. Does it bother me? No, it doesn't. My heart tells me, at the end of the day, how talented you are; that's how far you gonna go."
Expectations
On the pressure star kids face
Warsi also acknowledged the immense pressure star kids face.
He said, "At the same time, I also know it's not easy for a star kid. It's not easy."
"The impression that other people have is that because they are my kids, they have to be good actors. But it's not the way; each one has their own personality."
The actor said he doesn't worry about his children's success or failure but wants them to be talented.
Career update
On the work front
Warsi is currently promoting his upcoming film Jeevan Bheema Yojana, directed by Abhishek Dogra.
The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Sanjeeda Sheikh. It is set to release on September 4, 2026.
Up next, he will feature in Shah Rukh Khan's King, directed by Siddharth Anand.
It also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan.
The movie will release on December 24.