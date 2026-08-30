Why nepotism in Bollywood doesn't 'bother' Arshad Warsi

Warsi said, "Nepotism was not the topic when I came into the industry. That was not there at all."

He added, "This is, I think, Kangana (Ranaut) is the one who came out with this idea and then it got big, and everyone started talking about it."

"Yes, it is there. Does it bother me? No, it doesn't. My heart tells me, at the end of the day, how talented you are; that's how far you gonna go."