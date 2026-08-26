'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' trailer: Arshad Warsi entertains in double role

The film tells the story of an ordinary man who is presented with an extraordinary opportunity.

However, a seemingly easy escape route soon spirals into a series of events that threaten to upend his life.

Warsi plays Jeevan and Bheema, two contrasting characters whose lives become intertwined.

Shaikh plays Yojana, Jeevan's sharp and resourceful wife, while Raaz features as Vinayak.