'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' trailer: Arshad Warsi entertains in double role
What's the story
The makers of Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a dark comedy directed by Abhishek Dogra, have dropped the film's trailer. The movie stars Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, and Pooja Chopra. It will hit the theaters on September 4 and features Warsi in a double role for the first time. The trailer hints at a mix of crime, suspense, and situational humor.
Film synopsis
What is the story of 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'?
The film tells the story of an ordinary man who is presented with an extraordinary opportunity.
However, a seemingly easy escape route soon spirals into a series of events that threaten to upend his life.
Warsi plays Jeevan and Bheema, two contrasting characters whose lives become intertwined.
Shaikh plays Yojana, Jeevan's sharp and resourceful wife, while Raaz features as Vinayak.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
ARSHAD WARSI'S FIRST-EVER DOUBLE ROLE – CRIME-COMEDY THRILLER 'JEEVAN BHEEMA YOJANA' TRAILER OUT NOW – 4 SEPT 2026 RELEASE... #ArshadWarsi takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying Jeevan and Bheema in the upcoming crime-comedy thriller #JeevanBheemaYojana.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2026
The… pic.twitter.com/ootjXe8kfl
Actor's perspective
'The film has a very interesting premise...'
Sharing his experience, Warsi said in a statement, "Playing two characters in a film was a completely different experience for me."
"Jeevan and Bheema are very different people, and the fun was in finding the little details that make each of them distinct."
"The film has a very interesting premise with a lot of humor, but it comes from the situations and the characters rather than being forced."
It also stars Brijendra Kala and Atul Parchure in supporting roles.