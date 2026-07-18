'Jeevan Bheema Yojana': Cast, plot, release date, and more
What's the story
Arshad Warsi, who was recently seen in Dhamaal 4, will soon feature in a double role in the dark comedy crime thriller Jeevan Bheema Yojana. The film, directed by Abhishek Dogra, will hit theaters on August 28. The story follows two characters, Jeevan and Bheema, who become embroiled in a series of events that lead to a hilarious mess.
Character details
Meet the characters of 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'
In Jeevan Bheema Yojana, Warsi plays two characters, Jeevan, a common man in debt, and his dangerous lookalike.
Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Yojana, a clever wife who hatches a daring scam.
Vijay Raaz plays Vinayak, a mysterious man with hidden knowledge.
The film also stars Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala, and the late Atul Parchure in pivotal roles.
Film insights
Here's what the makers say about the film
Director Dogra said in a statement, "Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision, and then spending the rest of the film paying for it."
"The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can't stop telling."
Co-producer Raman Raheja added, "Audiences will love it."