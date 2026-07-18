'Jeevan Bheema Yojana': Cast, plot, release date, and more

Director Dogra said in a statement, "Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision, and then spending the rest of the film paying for it."

"The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can't stop telling."

Co-producer Raman Raheja added, "Audiences will love it."