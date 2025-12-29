'A mess': Why 'Hulchul' was 'bad experience' for Arshad Warsi

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his bad experience while working on the 2004 film Hulchul. Speaking to The Lallantop, he said the project was a "mess." "Hulchul was a problem...I was busy doing films, and [writer Neeraj Vora] said, 'Arshad, there's a film, and Priyadarshan is the director.' I said, 'Wow, done.'"

Role expectation Warsi was promised a role similar to 'Hera Pheri' Warsi was told that his character in Hulchul would be similar to Akshay Kumar's in Hera Pheri. He said, "He [Vora] said, 'Have you seen Hera Pheri? It's the same role that Akshay Kumar played in that film.' I was like, 'Done, it's a damn good role.'" However, things took a turn when he reached the sets and realized there were significant differences from what he had been led to believe.

Set confusion 'I couldn't understand whether...' Warsi said, "I realized there is a huge difference between 'aap dono iss film main dost hain aur aap iss film mein inke dost hain." "I don't think Priyadarshan knew about it. It's not his fault." Recalling his costume, he shared, "I was given a shirt which was till my knee length and three-fourths sleeves. I couldn't understand whether it was a nightgown or a shirt." Despite these issues, Warsi completed the film as he had already committed to it.