Salman is 'bad boy,' SRK is 'gentleman': Arshad compares superstars

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his experiences working with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan . In an interview with The Lallantop, he described SRK as a "gentleman" and Salman as a "bad boy." He also spoke about shooting for an unreleased film with Amitabh Bachchan , Zamaanat.

Upcoming collaboration Warsi on his association with SRK Warsi, who has previously worked with SRK in Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye (2005), is set to collaborate with him again in King (2026). "Shah Rukh has already said that he is the last of the stars and I absolutely believe him," Warsi said. He also praised SRK's professionalism, saying he has an "old school theater vibe." "Shah Rukh knows his work. He has all the lines in his mind. He is one of the most polite and giving actors."

Actor's perspective Warsi's contrasting views on Salman and SRK When asked about the differences between Salman and SRK, Warsi said, "Salman is a bad boy. He is one of those quintessential good-looking, bad boy. Shah Rukh is a gentleman, a bit settled." "There's nothing wrong with both. Salman is different personally, he is not the same. You can see his aura in public, but personally at home, he is a different person."