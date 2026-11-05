Art director reveals 'Ramayana' released today throne ₹1cr chariot ₹1.5cr
Entertainment
The new Ramayana film, released today, is turning heads for its epic visuals.
The art director just shared that Ravana's throne alone cost ₹1 crore and took four months to build, while Surpanakha's chariot came in at ₹1.5 crore.
These details really show how much effort went into making every scene feel grand and immersive.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' sets built in Mumbai
Set construction kicked off back in April 2024 at Prime Focus Studios in Mumbai to bring director Nitesh Tiwari's vision to life.
With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the team focused on capturing the spirit of the classic story through stunning design and attention to detail.