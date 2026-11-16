'Ramayana': Why Arun Govil was initially hesitant to play Dashrath

Govil further explained his decision to take on the role, saying, "It had been almost 40 years. They wanted me to play Dashrath, which I didn't want to."

"There was this thought: after playing the role of Shri Ram, why should I play Dashrath? But then I didn't see any minus points in doing this."

"I really took some time to think about it, only because Nitesh Tiwari was keen for me to be a part of this film."