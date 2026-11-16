'Ramayana': Why Arun Govil was initially hesitant to play Dashrath
What's the story
Arun Govil, who immortalized the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, now plays King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In a recent interview with SCREEN, he revealed that he was initially hesitant to accept this role. "They basically wanted a connection or maybe some sort of a transition from our Ramayan to this Ramayana," he said about Tiwari's vision for the film. The epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.
Role acceptance
Why Govil was initially hesitant to take on the role
Govil further explained his decision to take on the role, saying, "It had been almost 40 years. They wanted me to play Dashrath, which I didn't want to."
"There was this thought: after playing the role of Shri Ram, why should I play Dashrath? But then I didn't see any minus points in doing this."
"I really took some time to think about it, only because Nitesh Tiwari was keen for me to be a part of this film."
Audience reaction
On criticism of 'Ramayana'
Despite the film mostly receiving positive reviews, some viewers have criticized it for allegedly glorifying Ravana and its portrayal of Sita.
When asked about these concerns, Govil said, "According to me, the film that the director or producer sets out to make is their point of view on how they want to tell the story."
"As an actor, I don't know how much I should interfere in that, and I don't think an actor should do so."
Career insights
How original 'Ramayan' changed his career
Govil also shared some advice he gave to Kapoor.
"We had a few sittings...and I explained Ram to him, a few things about the role."
He also reflected on how playing Lord Ram in 1987 changed his career.
"My image had become so strong that my producers and directors thought what should we give him now. It did put me in a box for many years."
Meanwhile, the second part of Tiwari's Ramayana will hit cinemas on Diwali 2028.