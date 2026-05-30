'Ramayana': Arun Govil reacts to backlash over Ranbir's casting

One of the most anticipated films of 2026 is Ranbir Kapoor 's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari . The adaptation also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Interestingly, the film also features veteran actor Arun Govil, who is synonymous with Lord Rama for millions due to his iconic role in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan. In the upcoming film, Govil will play King Dasharath. In a recent interview, the veteran actor opened up about the upcoming project.

Actor's response Govil on his iconic role as Lord Rama Speaking to Variety India, Govil spoke about the trolling Kapoor faced after the film's first look was released. He said, "That perhaps is also because my performance as Lord Rama became the touchstone. It is still alive in the hearts and minds of people." "Nobody wants to see another Rama. You know, my Ramayan keeps playing somewhere or the other at any given time."

Praise Govil calls Kapoor a 'fine human being' Govil further showered praise on Kapoor, saying, "As Rama, I won't be able to tell you anything about him, but he is a good actor; there is no doubt about that." "He is also a fine human being. As I said earlier, every actor pursues every character in their own way, and he must have played Lord Rama in his own unique way."

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