'Devdas' meets 'Bonnie and Clyde': 'DC' director on classic's adaptation
What's the story
Director Arun Matheswaran's latest film DC has taken theaters by storm. The crime-action drama is not only noted for its relentless violence and painterly visuals but also for featuring blockbuster filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut. In an interview with Variety India, Matheswaran revealed how he got the idea of adapting Devdas into a gritty action drama and casting Kanagaraj.
Film inspiration
'I thought, okay, there is a story there...'
Matheswaran revealed, "The whole fascination towards Devdas happened back when I saw Anurag Kashyap's interpretation of Devdas (Dev. D in 2009)."
"I thought, okay, there is a story there that can be interpreted in an action film."
"It's more like Devdas meets Bonnie and Clyde."
The director also shared how he came across Kanagaraj for the lead role.
"I saw him at a party, and I approached him. I thought he would fit the character. He was right away interested."
Directing challenges
How he briefed Kanagaraj for the role
Matheswaran revealed that he simply told Kanagaraj to "be yourself" when briefing him for the role.
"Lokesh is a known face and director, but as an actor, I think he's relatively new. So I thought someone with his image would fit in."
He also spoke about the film's unique visual style, which features dark frames that look like living paintings.
This was achieved through a collaboration with cinematographer Mukesh G and composer Anirudh.
Career progression
What's next for Matheswaran?
Looking ahead, Matheswaran is open to new projects but hasn't finalized anything yet.
He said, "I'm getting offers, but taking my time to set up my next project, probably in a month or two."
Meanwhile, his wife Ranjani is gearing up for her directorial debut with an action script she's been prepping for two and a half years.