'Devdas' meets 'Bonnie and Clyde': 'DC' director on classic's adaptation

Matheswaran revealed, "The whole fascination towards Devdas happened back when I saw Anurag Kashyap's interpretation of Devdas (Dev. D in 2009)."

"I thought, okay, there is a story there that can be interpreted in an action film."

"It's more like Devdas meets Bonnie and Clyde."

The director also shared how he came across Kanagaraj for the lead role.

"I saw him at a party, and I approached him. I thought he would fit the character. He was right away interested."