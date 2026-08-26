Kuku Kohli's funeral: Aruna Irani breaks down; Bollywood pays respects
What's the story
An emotional Aruna Irani was seen at the funeral of her husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli, on Wednesday. The 77-year-old director passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. His death was confirmed by close friend and fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Tuesday. The last rites were held in Mumbai, with several members of the film fraternity in attendance to pay their respects.
Emotional farewell
Irani married Kohli in 1990
Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral have surfaced online. One video shows Irani arriving at the crematorium, where she was seen breaking down in tears as she mourned her husband.
The couple had married in 1990 and did not have children together. Kohli is survived by his two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.
The two had fallen in love after working in films together.
Industry pays respects
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also arrived at the scene
Several Bollywood celebrities attended the last rites of Kohli. Among them were actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, stunt director Sham Kaushal, director Rohit Shetty, actor Rajat Bedi, and filmmaker Anees Bazmee.
Pandit had earlier shared the news of Kohli's death on Instagram. Remembering his close friend, he wrote: "My heart is breaking as I announce the passing of filmmaker Kuku Kohli."
Sudden loss
'He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack'
Speaking to HT City, Pandit said Kohli had not been suffering from any known illness and died suddenly after a heart attack.
"He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack," he said, adding that the filmmaker was "hale and hearty" before his death.
Pandit also revealed that Kohli was serving as the General Secretary of the Indian Film and Television Directors's Association (IFTDA) at the time of his death.
Career highlights
More about Kohli and his work in films
Kohli, born Avtar Kohli, worked in Hindi cinema for over three decades as a filmmaker and screenwriter.
He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, a film that launched Ajay Devgn's career. The film was a huge hit and established Devgn as a new face in Hindi cinema.
Kohli also directed films like Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohraam, Zulmi, Anari No 1., Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, and Woh Tera Naam Tha.
Twitter Post
Devgn wrote that he was 'forever grateful' to Kohli
Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 26, 2026
Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji.
Om Shanti.🙏