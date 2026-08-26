Kuku Kohli's funeral: Aruna Irani breaks down; Bollywood pays respects

Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral have surfaced online. One video shows Irani arriving at the crematorium, where she was seen breaking down in tears as she mourned her husband.

The couple had married in 1990 and did not have children together. Kohli is survived by his two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

The two had fallen in love after working in films together.