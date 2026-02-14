Arundhati Roy withdraws from Berlin fest over jury's Gaza comments

Statement Roy was 'shocked' by jury's stance on art and politics In her statement, Roy expressed shock at the jury's comments that art should not be political. She said, "It is a way of shutting down a conversation about a crime against humanity even as it unfolds before us in real time, when artists, writers and filmmakers should be doing everything in their power to stop it."

Condemnation Roy condemned the 'genocide' in Gaza Roy also condemned the ongoing situation in Gaza, calling it "a genocide of the Palestinian people by the State of Israel." She accused the governments of the US and Germany, along with other European nations, of complicity in this crime. "If the greatest filmmakers and artists of our time cannot stand up and say so, they should know that history will judge them," she wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jury response What exactly did the jury say that sparked outrage? The controversy was sparked by a press conference where Berlinale jury head Wim Wenders and fellow jury member Ewa Puszczynska were asked about the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Wenders had said, "We have to stay out of politics because if we make movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics." Puszczynska added, "There are many other wars where genocide is committed, and we do not talk about that. So this is a very complicated question..."