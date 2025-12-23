'Four More Shots Please!' director praises lead actors

The fourth and final season of the International Emmy-nominated Prime Video Original series Four More Shots Please! has been released. The show, which revolves around four women, Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi, has been praised for its emotional honesty and cultural relevance. Arunima Sharma directed this last season with Neha Parti Matiyani as Director-DOP. In a recent interview, Sharma spoke about her experience directing the beloved series.

Actor insights 'They know the characters literally better than the director' Bollywood Hungama quoted Sharma saying, "In this series, what really helps is the four girls. I like Kirti (Kulhari), Sayani (Gupta), Maanvi (Gagroo), and Bani (J)." "They have lived the characters for so long. They know the characters literally better than the director." "I came in with full humility. That you girls have lived the characters... But when they are there, they hardly need any direction because they have become those characters."

Director's perspective Sharma found directing 'Four More Shots Please!' easier than expected Sharma also shared that she found the process of directing this series easier than usual. "Acting-wise challenges were very less. Also, as a director, I would say I have had a lot of fun. The challenges have been less than average on this series." Meanwhile, Matiyani echoed these sentiments, saying it felt natural to step into this role after being part of the show's ecosystem from the beginning.