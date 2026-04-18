Arya and Warrier's 'Mr. X' espionage thriller opens 65L net
Entertainment
Arya and Manju Warrier's new espionage thriller, Mr. X, opened to a modest ₹65 lakh net at the Indian box office on Friday, from 1,686 shows nationwide.
The movie follows a rogue agent racing to stop a global disaster, a classic spy setup with high stakes.
'Mr. X' Tamil 60L Telugu 5L
Most of the earnings came from the Tamil version (₹60 lakh), while the Telugu release added ₹5 lakh.
Director Manu Anand thanked his cast, crew and producers and encouraged everyone to check out Mr. X for its action-packed story inspired by real-world espionage, saying he hopes audiences will judge it on its content.