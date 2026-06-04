Arya makes Malayalam debut in 'Ananthan Kaadu' June 25 2026
Entertainment
Arya, stepping into Malayalam cinema with the action-packed thriller Ananthan Kaadu, dropping worldwide on June 25, 2026.
The teaser hints at a suspenseful story and intense action, all brought together by director Jiyen Krishnakumar and writer Murali Gopy (the team behind Tiyaan).
Malayalam and Tamil release, Loknath debut
The film brings together big names from Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada industries: Indrans, Nikhila Vimal, Regina Cassandra, Achyuth Kumar, and more.
Composer B Ajaneesh Loknath (of Kantara fame) also makes his Malayalam debut here.
Ananthan Kaadu will release in both Malayalam and Tamil, so expect it to reach fans across regions.
Arya portrays a Tamil-speaking character in an intense action thriller.