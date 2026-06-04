Arya makes Malayalam debut in 'Ananthan Kaadu' June 25 2026

Malayalam and Tamil release, Loknath debut

The film brings together big names from Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada industries: Indrans, Nikhila Vimal, Regina Cassandra, Achyuth Kumar, and more.

Composer B Ajaneesh Loknath (of Kantara fame) also makes his Malayalam debut here.

Ananthan Kaadu will release in both Malayalam and Tamil, so expect it to reach fans across regions.

Arya portrays a Tamil-speaking character in an intense action thriller.