Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood' trailer gets 50 million views
Aryan Khan's first-ever show as a director, "Bads of Bollywood," just dropped its trailer around September 9 and it's already racked up over 50 million views on YouTube.
The series follows Aasmaan Singh, an outsider navigating the wild world of Bollywood egos and nepotism.
All seven episodes land on Netflix September 18.
'Tenu ki Pata' set the mood for the series
Diljit Dosanjh set the vibe with "Tenu ki Pata," the show's official track released shortly after the trailer.
The music video features Manoj Pahwa and a cameo from Badshah, while Diljit hyped up fans by sharing behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.
More on the show and its team
Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, "Bads of Bollywood" offers a sharp, witty look at power plays in Hindi cinema.
Aryan steps in as both writer and director, joined by Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, and Manish Chaudhari.
Expect some real insider feels.
Look out for these special cameos!
If that wasn't enough, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan all make special appearances—so there are plenty of surprises in store for fans!