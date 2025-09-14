Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood' trailer gets 50 million views Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Aryan Khan's first-ever show as a director, "Bads of Bollywood," just dropped its trailer around September 9 and it's already racked up over 50 million views on YouTube.

The series follows Aasmaan Singh, an outsider navigating the wild world of Bollywood egos and nepotism.

All seven episodes land on Netflix September 18.