'BB19': Farah slams Nehal for using 'woman card' against Amaal

Farah Khan , who hosted Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday due to Salman Khan 's prior commitments, slammed contestant Nehal Chudasama for allegedly misusing her gender. During a recent physical task, Chudasama was hurt while playing against Amaal Mallik and accused him of touching her inappropriately. This led to an emotional breakdown for both parties involved. In response to the incident, Khan gave Chudasama a placard reading "woman card."

Khan's advice Khan advises Chudasama not to use gender as 'trump card' Khan advised Chudasama not to use her gender as a "trump card" when things don't go her way. She said, "The woman's card is not a trump card to be used when things are not going your way!" Khan also urged Chudasama to use her strength and intelligence wisely instead of blowing small issues out of proportion.

Other reprimands Khan also questioned Mallik for repeatedly apologizing to Chudasama Khan also questioned Mallik for repeatedly apologizing to Chudasama even when he was not at fault. She asked, "Tum baar baar sorry kyun bol rahe they Nehal ko?? Kya tumhe nahi pata ki tumhara mistakenahi tha..." Additionally, she criticized Baseer Ali for disrespecting his housemates by calling them "sh*tty people." Khan said he had a superiority complex and asked what kind of contestant he wanted on the show.